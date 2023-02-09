Orion Twp. rated a five-star community in iLabs study

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Orion Township has been recognized, along with 94 other communities across the state, as a five-star community by the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

This is the fifth year in a row that Orion Township has been recognized in the eCities study as a five-star community.

In the annual eCities study conducted by researchers at iLabs, University of Michigan-Dearborn’s Center for Innovation Research, Orion Township was highlighted for its successes and efforts in contributing to Michigan’s entrepreneurial growth and economic development.

“I am extremely proud of the community orientation and entrepreneurial spirit of our business community. We work hard in economic development to attract investment that fits Orion Township in terms of employment opportunities, tax base, service and established community planning objectives. It is with a sense of pride and my appreciation that the University of Michigan acknowledges our efforts with another year of 5 Star rating”, said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

Other five-star communities in the study include Atlas, Davison, Holly, Shelby, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Oakland, Waterford and Macomb townships and the cities of Pontiac, Rochester, Rochester Hills Ferndale and Novi.

Four-star communities included the cities of Fenton, Flint, Grand Blanc, Auburn Hills and Lapeer and Brandon, Oxford, Independence and West Bloomfield townships.

The eCities study analyzes publicly available data from 277 communities from 54 counties in Michigan. Researchers focused on the five-year changes in property values, community assets, and tax rates, which can demonstrate the growth, investments, and cost of doing business within the community, according to the researchers.

For example, over the five-year period of 2017-2021, these communities increased their capital assets by an average of 3.4 percent per year by investments such as new libraries, new community centers, and infrastructure improvements.

Further, these places are home to 86 percent of Michigan’s real commercial property and have 64 percent of the state’s total property value, the researchers stated.

“Each year, the eCities project aims to highlight the successes and continued commitment of cities and townships to grow business and support entrepreneurship within their communities,” said Kari Kowalski, iLabs project manager.

In 2022, communities were also invited to participate in a brief interview to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their city or township.

Learn more about eCities and download the full 2022 eCities study at umdearborn.edu.