Orion Twp. officials schedule Town Hall meeting on transition to single waste hauler

Orion Township officials will hold a Town Hall meeting regarding the transition to a designated waste hauler of garbage, recycling, and yard waste for beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the banquet rooms at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

The purpose of the meeting is to communicate information and answer questions related to the transition to a designated waste hauler.

Representatives from the Township, Resource Recycling Systems (RRS), GFL Environmental, and RecycleBank will be in attendance.

The township approved switching to a single waste hauler beginning in January, and has approved Green For Life Environmental as the designated solid waste hauler. – J.N.