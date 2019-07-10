Orion Twp. Notice of Hearing Square Lake Water Quality Control (Weed/Algae Control) SAD #3B

Charter Township of Orion

Notice of Hearing on

Square Lake Water Quality Control (Weed/Algae Control) SAD #3B

Notice is Hereby Given:

1. That the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Orion has initiated the process of making certain improvements to Square Lake by the eradication of algae and weeds.

2. That special assessment roll prepared by the Township Supervisor is on file with the Township Clerk.

3. That this Board has designated the following described lands in the township as constituting the Special Assessment District against which the cost of the improvement is to be assessed:

09-09-283-011 09-09-283-010 09-09-283-009 09-09-283-008 09-09-283-007 09-09-283-006 09-09-278-029 09-09-278-028 09-09-278-018

09-09-278-017 09-09-278-016 09-09-278-027 09-09-278-022 09-09-278-024 09-09-278-023 09-09-278-005 09-09-278-001 09-09-278-002

09-09-278-025 09-09-227-008 09-09-227-009 09-09-227-003 09-09-227-004 09-09-227-005 09-09-227-006 09-09-227-007 09-09-279-015

09-09-279-014 09-09-279-001 09-09-279-011 09-09-279-012 09-09-281-020 09-09-281-021 09-09-281-022 09-09-281-006 09-09-281-007

09-09-281-023 09-09-281-016 09-09-281-017 09-09-281-018 09-09-281-019 09-09-281-010 09-09-281-011 09-09-281-024 09-09-281-009

09-09-281-008 09-09-280-001 09-09-279-013 09-09-282-012 09-09-282-013 09-09-282-009 09-09-282-003 09-09-282-014 09-09-281-015

09-09-282-016 09-10-151-039 09-10-151-008 09-10-151-009 09-10-151-041 09-10-151-012 09-10-151-013 09-10-151-014 09-10-151-015

09-10-151-016 09-10-151-017 09-10-151-018 09-10-151-019 09-10-151-020 09-10-151-021 09-10-151-022 09-10-151-023 09-10-151-024

09-10-151-038 09-10-151-042 09-10-151-043 09-10-151-027 09-10-151-028 09-10-151-029 09-10-151-030 09-10-151-031 09-10-151-032

09-10-151-033 09-10-151-004 09-10-151-005 09-10-151-006 09-10-303-001 09-10-303-002 09-10-303-003 09-10-303-007 09-10-303-006

09-10-302-015 09-10-302-009 09-10-302-008 09-10-302-014 09-10-302-005 09-10-302-013 09-10-302-001 09-10-301-026 09-10-301-016

09-10-301-027 09-10-301-025 09-10-301-021 09-10-301-002 09-10-304-001 09-10-305-001 09-10-305-008 09-10-306-003 09-10-327-001

09-10-327-005 09-10-326-005 09-10-326-006 09-10-330-001 09-10-330-002 09-10-330-003 09-10-330-020 09-10-330-021 09-10-330-023

09-10-330-022 09-10-330-017 09-10-330-024 09-10-331-014 09-10-331-015 09-10-331-016 09-10-331-023 09-10-332-023 09-10-332-037

09-10-332-034 09-10-332-044 09-10-332-045 09-10-332-050 09-10-332-049 09-10-332-033 09-10-332-035 09-10-332-038 09-10-332-051

09-10-332-042 09-10-332-043 09-10-332-004 09-10-332-005 09-10-332-006 09-10-332-032 09-10-332-009 09-10-331-030 09-10-331-029

09-10-331-031 09-10-331-022 09-10-331-027 09-10-331-028 09-10-330-016 09-10-330-015 09-10-330-014 09-10-330-013 09-10-330-012

09-10-329-007 09-10-329-006 09-10-329-005 09-10-329-004 09-10-329-009 09-10-328-007 09-10-328-008 09-10-328-002 09-10-328-001

09-10-307-017 09-10-307-016 09-10-307-020 09-10-307-012 09-10-307-019 09-10-307-024 09-10-307-025 09-10-307-033 09-10-307-032

09-10-307-036 09-10-307-022 09-10-307-021 09-09-477-008 09-09-477-009 09-09-477-010 09-09-477-027 09-09-477-026 09-09-476-007

09-09-476-015 09-09-476-014 09-09-476-013 09-09-476-006 09-09-476-010 09-09-476-011 09-09-476-012 09-09-477-001 09-09-477-002

09-09-477-003 09-09-477-025 09-09-477-006 09-09-477-007 09-09-430-014 09-09-430-013 09-09-430-012 09-09-430-011 09-09-430-022

09-09-430-021 09-09-430-017 09-09-430-018 09-09-429-002 09-09-429-001 09-09-430-019 09-09-430-020 09-09-428-010 09-09-428-009

09-09-428-002 09-09-427-011 09-09-427-012 09-09-426-032 09-09-426-018 09-09-426-017 09-09-426-016 09-09-426-015 09-09-426-022

09-09-426-021 09-09-426-031 09-09-426-030 09-09-426-029 09-09-426-028 09-09-426-025 09-09-426-005 09-09-426-004 09-09-426-024

09-09-426-001 09-09-252-024 09-09-252-023 09-09-252-032 09-09-252-031 09-09-252-013 09-09-252-012 09-09-252-011 09-09-252-026

09-09-252-025 09-09-252-008 09-09-252-030 09-09-252-019 09-09-252-020 09-09-252-021 09-09-276-001 09-09-276-002 09-09-276-003

09-09-276-007 09-09-276-008 09-09-276-009 09-09-276-010 09-09-276-011 09-09-276-012 09-09-276-013 09-09-276-014 09-09-276-015

09-09-276-016 09-09-276-017 09-09-276-018 09-09-276-019 09-09-276-023 09-09-277-002

4. The Special Assessment District is proposed to be created for a period of five (5) years or until a petition to discontinue the special assessment district is received with signatures that represent a majority of the properties in the district. Annual redeterminations of the cost of the improvement shall be necessary in the future, without a change in the boundaries in said Special Assessment District. The projected incremental increases are ten (10%) percent per year for the term of the improvement without additional public hearings.

5. That the Township Board will meet at the Orion Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, on Monday, July 15, 2019 (following the 7:00 p.m. public hearing for SSH & SSH #1 Private Road Maintenance SAD #3), to hear and consider any objections to the improvement and to said Special Assessment District.

6. If the Township Board confirms the roll, a special assessment shall be levied against properties that benefit from the improvement. Act 186 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1973, as amended, provides that the special assessment must be protested at the hearing held for the purpose of confirming the special assessment roll before the Michigan Tax Tribunal may acquire jurisdiction over any dispute involving the special assessment. Appearance and protest at such hearing is required in order to appeal the amount of the special assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. An owner of or party in interest in property to be assessed, or his or her agent, may appear in person to protest the special assessment, or may protest the special assessment by letter filed with the Township Clerk at or prior to the time of the hearing, in which case appearance is not required.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 7-3-19; 7-10-19