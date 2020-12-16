Orion Twp. man is in custody after leaving a young mother in critical condition

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

A 31-year-old Orion Township man is in custody after severely beating the mother of his child and then fleeing with their three-month-old baby, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to local hospital in critical condition, according to a news release from Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe’s office.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a criminal complaint against the man on the charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, a felony punishable by 10 years imprisonment.

There is also an alternate charge to count one of Aggravated Assault – Domestic Violence, a one-year misdemeanor, the report stated

The sheriff’s office did not release the identities of the suspect or victim in the case.

The victim identified her attacker as her boyfriend and father of their child.

Authorities also did not release a motive for the attack.

“On Dec. 12, Orion Township deputies responded to calls for help when a severely beaten 30-year-old women alerted neighbors in the 4700 block of Georgia Drive in Orion Township that she needed medical help and her three-month-old baby had been taken by the infant’s father after she was attacked and severely beaten in (the) home they shared,” authorities said in the news release.

The baby was later found safe at a relative’s home; however, the man had fled the scene.

The victim received extensive broken bones and trauma during the attack and was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition as of Monday.

The suspect also made admissions on social media after the attack, stating he was remorseful and suicidal, while driving a black 2018 Cadillac XT5, the sheriff’s office reported.

On December 14, 2020, Oakland County Sheriff Office investigators located and arrested the man in the City of Pontiac.