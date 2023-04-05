Orion Twp. Library seeks community input in strategic plan survey

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Orion Township Public Library is asking residents for their help as library officials begin the strategic plan process.

Earlier this year, the library began looking to establish a new strategic plan that would aid library staff and administration going forward for years to come.

The survey will act as a starting point to give administration a better idea of what direction the residents would like to see the library go.

“We want to hear from them, from you. We want to hear what you would like to see at the library. What you would like us to do. Maybe there’s a new building design you would like us to incorporate; a new program, new technology,” said James Pugh, library community relations specialist. “We just want to hear from the residents how we can improve our services and streamline our services.”

Some questions include what programs or services patrons currently use and what they may like to see in the future, what would make the library more accessible, if there are specific things the community needs and how often patrons use the library.

It’s a relatively short survey that should only take about five to 10 minutes and is strictly confidential. Survey takers will not be asked to add personal information, like their name or address.

The survey, which is on the library website now, will be available through April 28. When the survey period is over, library administration will take the information and compile it to see if there are any common themes, then take the data and use it to figure out how to best serve the community.

“We’re really trying to focus on the community and what the community wants and needs. So, whatever the community members, whether they use the library regularly or they haven’t used it in a couple of years – we’re still here to serve everyone. We would like to hear from as many people as possible so we can serve Lake Orion and the township better,” Pugh said.

Take the survey online at orionlibrary.org/survey.