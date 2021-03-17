Orion Twp. Library opens for browsing

The Orion Township Public Library announced last week they would be expanding library services starting on March 15.

This shift will allow patrons to view the shelves of books and other materials when they visit. Staff will also be available to assist.

Computers and other equipment will also be available. Appointments will be available for study rooms (individuals only), Makerspace Equipment and Exam Proctoring only.

Current library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. During this time, the library will be open for patrons with no appointment required.

The library will follow the latest Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order, limiting capacity to 50 percent.

Patrons are asked to stay for no longer than 45-minutes and are required to wear a mask in the building, respect social distancing and use available hand sanitizer frequently. — M.K.