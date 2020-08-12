Orion Twp. launches ReCollect garbage notification tool

Orion Township launched its new online garbage notification tool, ReCollect, to make it even easier for residents to stay connected and informed about the township’s waste and recycling collection program with Green for Life Environmental, USA (GFL).

ReCollect was paid for using remaining grant dollars from the recycling partnership.

Residents are able to access the ReCollect tool at www.oriontownship.org/recycling.

In the search tool, residents will find the garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection schedule specific to their address. The tool also allows people to sign up for collection day reminders (which automatically adjust for holidays).

In addition, people can sign up just for service alerts to be immediately notified about service delays or issues impacting their collection.

“The residents of Orion Township have embraced our new solid waste program and do a great job recycling and diverting waste away from landfills,” said township Supervisor Chris Barnett. “With our new ReCollect online search tool, it’s even easier for residents to stay informed about the township’s solid waste program, and to sort their waste properly. We are pleased to be able to provide this free tool to our residents to encourage them to keep up and grow their recycling efforts!”

After searching their address, residents can then:

Sign up for waste collection reminders and/or service alerts by email, phone call, or text message.

Download their collection schedule into their iCal, Google calendar, or Microsoft Outlook calendar.

Print their collection schedule.

Also, in the online tool, residents can search the Waste Wizard to find out if materials can be reused, recycled, composted, or disposed. Using the online tool, they can learn how to recycle or dispose of materials ranging from aluminum foil, to prescription medications, to clothes hangers.

