Orion Twp. Fire Admin. offices open at Gregory Road station

The Orion Township Fire Administration office is open to the public.

The fire department administrative offices had been inside Orion Township Hall on Joslyn Road, but contractors recently finished an addition at Station 3, 3365 Gregory Rd., to house the administration offices.

Out front, prominently featured is the original iron triangle used at the fire station that previously resided on West Flint St. in the early 1900’s.

The triangle was used to summon the volunteer firemen to the station. In 1920 the triangle was replaced with an electric siren.

Since the triangle was decommissioned, it had bounced around Lake Orion before being found on a cart under the stairs at Orion Twp.’s Fire Station 4 located on Baldwin Rd.

With the help of Cunningham Limp contractors, resident Steve Leach created a post for the triangle to hang on, in front of the Administration office.

“It’s a wonder it’s still around,” Leach said regarding the triangle.

In addition to emergency calls for service, the fire department provides a variety of fire and life safety services, including home and business inspections, fire cause and origin investigations, public education and outreach, child safety seat inspections and community first aid and CPR.

To reach the Orion Township Fire Department administration offices for information on safety presentations, training, general information and non-emergencies, call 248-391-0304 ext. 2000. Online: oriontownship.org and click on Fire under the Departments tab. – J.N.