Orion Twp. board passes 2020 budget

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

The Orion Township Board of Trustees unanimously adopted the proposed 2020 budget and set millage rates during its meeting Monday evening.

This is the sixth year in a row that the township has passed a balanced budget without having to use money from the General Fund for operating expenses, said Supervisor Chris Barnett.

“Operationally, we’re balanced. We’re not spending more than we’re taking in,” he said.

The township is projecting $7,239,950 in revenue for 2020 and $7,234,404 in General Fund expenses, saving $5,546.

While that may not seem like a lot, Barnett points out that the township budgets conservatively for each department, so he expects that, by the end of the year, they will have surplus funds in each department’s 2019 operating expenses to put back into operating expenses or fund balance.

“For four years in a row during the recession we were spending more than they were taking in,” Barnett said, adding that the township doesn’t want to budget that way. “That’s our main target when we start our budget – to make sure that we’re living within our means.”

Board members agreed that adopting a balanced budget is necessary, not only by law, but for the township’s planning and accountability to taxpayers.

“That’s the most important thing we do on this board, that’s set the budget,” said Trustee Mike Flood, Jr.

The township’s General Fund balance will also be reduced from $6,767,547 in 2019, to a projected $4,250,951 in 2020. $1 million (see Municipal Complex below) of that difference will go toward the new Township Hall, while the rest has been largely been used for other construction projects.

“The big (expense) for the last three years has been the Baldwin Road project,” Barnett said.

Other Funds

The township is projecting $3.584 million in revenues for the Orion Township Fire Department, with more than $4 million in appropriations. The $424,850 difference will come from the fire department’s fund balance, with an ending fund balance of $282,111.

The township is currently building an addition on to Fire Station #3 on Gregory Road, which is being paid for through the fire department’s fund balance. The DPW is paying for renovations and additions to its facilities at Civic Park through its surplus funds.

Orion Township will spend $5.132 million on police services, with anticipated revenues of $4.999 million. $132,750 will come out of the police fund balance to offset the difference, leaving $222,741 in funds.

The Parks & Recreation Department’s estimated revenues and expenses are $3.236 million.

The township is also projecting $651,000 in host fee revenue from Eagle Valley Landfill.

The township anticipates $12.473 million in revenues for the Water & Sewer Department. Expenses are budgeted at $2.405 million for general activities, $6.998 million for sewer and $5,268 million for water equaling total expenses of $14.672 million. The $2.199 million difference will be paid out of the Water & Sewer Fund balance, which will fall to $65.585 million.

Millage Rates

The board’s 2020 Budget Resolution also set the general property tax millage levy at 8.5299 mills: 6.9359 mills of which are for “Township purposes”; 1.3555 mills are for the library; and 0.2385 mills are for the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA).

Municipal Complex

The board also approved restricting $1 million from the township’s General Fund “unassigned fund balance” to the Municipal Building Fund, to be used toward construction of the new Township Hall and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Substation.

The board had previously set aside $2.5 million for constructing a Township Hall. To that, the township will also allocate $1 million from it Host Fee Fund Contribution, which will be transferred next year. Another $500,000 will come from the Host Fee Fund Contribution after the AIA Fire Addition – Revision, bringing the total allotted for the proposed municipal complex to $5 million.

The township plans to build a new Township Hall and sheriff’s substation on approximately five acres of the 75 acres of undeveloped land it owns on Joslyn Road, just north of Greenshield Road.

Construction on the new municipal complex is expected to begin in April 2020, weather permitting, Barnett said.

The township’s 2020 budget is available for review at the clerk’s office at Township Hall, 2525 Joslyn Rd., during business hours.