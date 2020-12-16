Orion Twp. Board of Trustees public hearing Dec. 21 on proposed 2021 fiscal year budget

The Orion Township Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021 fiscal year budget at 7 p.m. during the board’s Dec.21 meeting.

The township’s fiscal year begins Jan. 1, 2021 and runs through Dec. 31, 2021

The meeting will be broadcast via GoToMeeting.

To access the meeting and offer comments, go to the Orion Twp. website, oriontownship.org, and look under the “Government” tab and then click the “Agendas, Synopses & Minutes” link.

Instructions and the meeting link are in the meeting agenda under “2020 Board of Trustees” agendas.

Written comments can also be submitted prior to the meeting to the clerk’s office by emailing Clerk Penny Shults at pshults@oriontownship.org

Board packets are also available online at oriontownship.org. — J.N.