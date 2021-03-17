Orion Twp. board looks at fire cost recovery, false alarm ordinances

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Two fire ordinances designed to help the Orion Township Fire Department recoup some of its costs passed the first reading and, if adopted, would impose fees on businesses and utilities, and possibly residents, in certain situations.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees approved the first reading of two ordinances – the new Fire Cost Recovery Ordinance and Fee Schedule, and a proposed update to the False Alarm Ordinance – during its meeting on Monday.

The board plans to hold second readings and possible adoption of the ordinances during its April 5 meeting.

Township and fire department officials worked with township attorney Dan Kelley to draft the changes to the ordinances.

“They all make sense. They’re well thought out,” said Trustee Brian Birney, who met with fire Chief Rob Duke, Assistant Fire Chief John Pender and Kelley to discuss the ordinances. “They’re needed…just for things going on in the fire department world and making sure ordinances are up to speed and making sure people are doing the right things and they’re not wasting our fire department’s time with not having their business up to snuff on certain protocols and things that need to be done.

“This is really a failsafe to make sure that our fire department’s time is being used accordingly,” Birney said.

“The majority of departments around us have tools like this in their tool boxes. As our fire department continues to evolve, this is something we should have,” said Supervisor Chris Barnett. “We are not looking to nickel and dime our residents. These are fees that won’t be charged to our residents unless there’s gross negligence.

“If somebody gets in a car accident or their house burns down, we’re not looking to charge them these fees,” Barnett said. “This is more for people who are taking advantage of the system.”

The intention of the ordinance is really for public utilities, Duke said.

Township and fire officials stated that the cost recovery fees would serve the fire department for situations such as if a wire is down and firefighters have to stay on site and wait several hours before a utility company comes out to fix the problem.

Barnett said it is also for companies “to act quickly and respond appropriately” to boarding up buildings after a fire, in addition to utility companies.

The Cost Recovery Ordinance would authorize the fire department to seek cost recovery for certain services enumerated under the ordinance. The proposed fee schedules determine the fees based upon the number of firefighters responding, each specific piece of equipment and apparatus used for the fire response, and the time required to respond to the incident.

The fee schedule is based on what MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) recommends for fire department services, said Chief Rob Duke.

Under the proposed fee schedule, those who need fire department services could pay for apparatus use and staffing costs.

Apparatus fees include $520 per hour for a ladder/aerial truck, $400 per hour for heavy rescue, $340 per hour for a fire engine, $120 per hour for ALS Transporting Ambulance, $100 per hour for BLS Transporting Ambulance, $75 per hour for a special response vehicle (Gator) and $70 per hour for a general staff car.

Staffing costs range from $72.69 per hour for the fire chief and $32.64 per hour for a firefighter, with varying costs for command officers, fire inspectors and fire marshals.

There is also a provision for fire investigation ($50 per hour per person) and equipment damage (the cost of repair or replacement).

False Alarm Ordinance (No. 147)

“There has been an ongoing issue within the Township concerning alarm contractors who are conducting an inspection, repair, replacement, and/or installation of alarms at commercial buildings failing to provide any notice to the Township. Such failure to provide notice to the Township has resulted in the Fire Department responding unnecessarily to false alarm systems resulting from alarm equipment testing. To resolve this issue, we have amended the False Alarm Ordinance to establish a violation for contractors, employers of contractors, and commercial occupancies for failing to notify the Fire Department at least one (1) hour in advance of an alarm system being tested,” Duke wrote in a memo to board members.

The township is now modifying the ordinance to charge those businesses that have multiple false fire alarms. For the first false alarm response from the fire department, a business would not incur a fee.

However, a second false alarm response would be a $65 violation; $90 for a third false alarm; and the fourth false alarm response would be a $500 violation and possible issuance of a state civil citation, according to township documents.

Fire Marshal Jeff Williams said there has been “a drastic increase in false alarm calls” and the ordinance would give the fire department “a little teeth” in dealing with false alarms.

Businesses could submit a letter to the Orion Township Board of Trustees appealing a false alarm offense.

The Orion Township Board of Trustees meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. For meeting agendas, go to oriontownship.org.