Orion Township Environmental Resource Committee announces annual Green Up Logo contest

By on No Comment

Orion Township Environmental Resource Committee announces annual Green Up Logo contest

Orion Township’s Environmental Resources Committee is holding their annual Green Up logo contest for Orion residents.

Sponsored by Waste Management, residents are asked to submit their black-and-white design celebrating Orion’s beautiful natural resources and green pride.

The winning design will receive a $50 prize and have their design featured on reusable bags that are expected to be available for purchase through the Orion Twp. Public Library.

Designs must be sent to environment@oriontownship.org along with your name and contact information by March 15. The winning design will be announced on Earth Day, April 22. – M.K.

 

Orion Township Environmental Resource Committee announces annual Green Up Logo contest added by on
View all posts by mmkelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.