Orion, Stoney Creek and Conklin roads intersection closed until mid-November

The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), announced this week that Orion Road, Stoney Creek Road and Conklin Road intersection in Orion Township will be closed for construction until mid-November.

During construction, the intersection will be fully closed to traffic.

The Orion Road detour is Adams Road to Silverbell Road to Lapeer Road (M-24) to Flint Street to Miller Road, back to Orion Road and vice versa. While the Conklin Road detour will be Conklin Road to Miller Road to Orion Road and vice versa. Stoney Creek Road traffic will utilize Adams Road to Orion Road and vice versa.

The roughly $2 million safety improvement project is funded mostly with federal dollars with RCOC and Orion Township providing matching funding.

The reconfigured intersection is said to safer for both vehicles and pedestrians and will improve traffic flow.

The project also includes:

– Construction of a modern roundabout at the Orion Road/Stoney Creek Road intersection. Conklin Road will intersect at Orion Road at “T” intersection north of the roundabout.

– Improvements to storm sewers and drainage.

– Construction of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant pedestrian crosswalks with pathway connections.

– Placement of new curbs and gutters.

– Installation of intersection lighting.

The contractor for the project is Pro-Line Asphalt of Washington Township.

The Orion Road/Stoney Creek Road/Conklin Road intersection carries approximately 13,000 vehicles daily.

The RCOC has installed a work-zone camera that provides a real-time view overlooking the roundabout construction work being done. To view the camera, visit the RCOC website at www.rcocweb.org/656/OrionStoney-CreekConklin-Roundabout. — M.K.