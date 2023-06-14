Orion Sporting Weekend at Bald Mountain next month

Open to public

Orion Township – Don’t miss an exceptional opportunity to learn about and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle during the Orion Sporting Weekend event at Bald Mountain Shooting Range in Orion Township. Bald Mountain Shooting Range is located a few miles off of M-24 on Kern Road in the Bald Mountain Recreation Area. This event will run July 21 through July 23 and is open to the public. Admission is free.

During sporting weekend, you’ll find artists and craftsmen at work, dozens of the finest upscale exhibitors and vendors and loads of events and exhibits for both kids and adults. Everything will be focused on the distinctive country lifestyle—featuring fly-fishing demonstrations, dog-training seminars, birds of prey exhibitions, bourbon and cigar tastings, and a variety of hands-on youth programs.

Visitors are encouraged to participate and this is an excellent opportunity to fulfill that desire to try your hand at clay shooting or fly fishing. This is the perfect time and place to introduce the entire family to these lifetime pursuits.

Expert instructors will be on hand to offer free fly-casting lessons, and will offer novices the opportunity to learn to shoot under their watchful eye in a fun and safe environment. Plus, you can enter to win prizes.

Lunch will be available on-site all weekend long.

Experienced shotgunners can also enjoy the Orion Cup Competition or the Great Lakes Side by Side Classic. These two events are competitive shotgun shooting events. This event is co-hosted by Michigan Shooting Centers and Orion Outdoors Company. To learn more, view the schedule of events and register; visit www.outdoorscompany.com.

About Michigan Shooting Centers

Michigan Shooting Centers manages Bald Mountain Shooting Range in Lake Orion and Island Lake Shooting Range in Brighton. Since day one, Michigan Shooting Centers has aspired to be a shooting sports company unlike any other. They are family-owned, customer-focused, and dedicated to sharing their passion for the shooting sports with you. Their mission is to encourage participation in the shooting sports by providing Michigan’s best and most welcoming venues for safe and family-friendly outdoor recreation.

About Orion Outdoors Company

Orion Outdoors Co. is an outdoor lifestyle brand dedicated to providing fine guns and gear to the modern outdoorsmen. Their founders have been in the shooting sports and gun club industry for over 30 years. They have put their decades of shooting experience together to offer a selection of services and heirloom quality products designed specifically for the discerning outdoorsmen.