Orion Lighted Parade Committee thanks community for support

The Orion Lighted Parade Committee would like to apologize for the truck with the very loud train-like horn that was in our parade on Saturday night.

We did not know about the extremely loud horn until after the parade had started. We can assure you that this vehicle will not be in the parade again and we will work with our volunteers to make sure future parade entries are not too loud or offensive.

Our volunteer committee works extremely hard for months to make sure that our parade guests have a safe and great experience and we are committed to that going forward.

Thank you everyone for attending and supporting our amazing community event and we look forward to seeing you next year!

Orion Lighted Parade Committee