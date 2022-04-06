Orion Library holds annual Battle of the Books competition

The Orion Township Public Library held their annual Battle of the Books competition at Waldon Middle School last Saturday.

Each year, the library holds the competition amongst area fifth grade students who form teams and read from a select list of books provided by library staff.

The event culminates when all teams head to the Waldon gymnasim to answer questions regarding the books they have read. Teams were scored out of 90 points.

Three teams took the top sports at the Battle of the Books, while others won for their creativity and spirit.

First place with 87 points were the Record Breakers consisting of Eleanor Green, Vida Hutchings, Addison Kross, Sydney Ostertag and Katie Smith.

Second place with 85 points was the Book Army which consisted of Anthony Hulett Jr., Joseph Rougeau, Darby Stec, Ben Wenner and Lincoln Young.

Third place went to the Vowel Vikings also with 85 points. The team was made up of Carter Hindman, Liliana Maheswaran, Allison Nye, Dayde Stewart and William VanLandeghem.

Most Creative Costume went to the Chapter Chicks consisting of Nicole Buning, Lucie Kotrba and Hailey McDonald.

Best Team Spirit went to Zane Hasselbach, Baxter Morgan and Everett Thompson who made up the FBI: Friends with Book Intelligence.

Best Team Name went to TactCatGoatCheesePizza, made up of Veronica Gaberdiel, Andie Kappler, Ellie Kuhlman, Talia Rizk and Lindsey Thorne.