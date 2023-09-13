Orion chamber’s education workshop to help small businesses, nonprofits

ORION TWP. — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce will host an education workshop to help area small businesses and nonprofits learn more about business loans and financing and grant opportunities.

The workshop is from 9–11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

Topics of discussion include: SBA 101 and “Leveraging Partnerships” with grants. The workshop is targeted toward business professionals, entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations and is sponsored by The Lake Orion Review.

“The workshop is a golden opportunity for entrepreneurs, business professionals and nonprofit leaders to learn about the various resources available to start, grow and sustain their business or organization,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce.

Lender Relation Specialist Latifa Bradwell from the U.S. Small Business Administration will discuss:

• Access to capital and financing options – SBA Loans,

• Government contracting programs including resource partner engagement,

• Crisis assistance through disaster financing,

• Entrepreneurial development and counseling resources,

• Resource Partner Network including support, advice and guidance.

The SBA is a federal agency dedicated to helping small businesses get started, grow and sustain visibility.

Executive Director Kathy Dickens from the Four County Community Foundation (4CCF) will share her experience in using grants to fill needs or gaps for educational entities and nonprofit organizations. The Four County Community Foundation serves Oakland, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.

Topics of discussion include:

• Smart Goals and Objectives, how to get ready for grants,

• Sources – where to look for grants,

• Typical sections of a grant – information needed to apply,

• Grant management and reporting,

• Tips for writing a successful proposal.

“We are excited to offer this relevant and beneficial educational workshop featuring two funding specialists that will share their insights and expertise on how to obtain business loans and organization grants,” Donaldson said.

Registration is required. Cost is $15 and includes a continental breakfast and school supplies and resources

To register, or for more information, contact Joyce Donaldson at 248-693-6300, email joyce@orionareachamber.com or visit orionareachamber.com.