Orion Art Center hosts Lake Orion middle school artists’ exhibition

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Orion Art Center (OAC) opened its doors for their first exhibit of 2023 last week, showcasing artwork from all three local middle schools.

The OAC partnered with Lake Orion Community School’s art teachers Jerry Brazeau from Scripps Middle School, Amanda Miller from Waldon Middle School and Tabitha Stellino from Oakview Middle School to feature their students’ work at OAC’s art gallery throughout the month of February.

Artists and their families filled the Art Center to view the many different creations from LOCS students in grades six through eight. Artwork was selected by the middle school art teachers who came and set up the pieces as well.

While this is the first exhibit of 2023, it is also the first student work exhibit hosted at the Art Center since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We used to have student work here throughout the year and we’re taking 2023 as a focal year of bringing back student work and trying to be more involved in the community with student art,” said Holly Nicosia, Director of the Orion Art Center.

Artwork will be on display until March 1 at the downtown Lake Orion gallery at 115 S. Anderson Rd.

If you are interested in checking out some of the impressive work can reach out to the OAC directly at info@orionartcenter.org to schedule a time to view the art. The art center gallery currently does not have regular hours of operation.

In the past, the Art Center has held several student work exhibits and has strived to instill a love for art, especially in the youth, into the community at large.

“We believe starting at a younger age and cultivating that artistic spirit in students is very important,” Nicosia said. “We have a lot of work with high schoolers too with scholarship programs so if we start at this age and introduce them to the Art Center, hopefully their love for art will grow and they’ll be able to be in the shows later in life and just be able to contribute art into the world.”

Recently, the OAC announced the return of the Joan Brace Art Scholarship and exhibition. The scholarship is open to high school seniors attending art school in the fall. It is a tradition that honors one of OAC’s founding members, Joan Brace. The scholarship has been awarded to many local high school students through the years.

Students from surrounding areas are encouraged to submit applications for the Joan Brace Scholarship beginning in March online at orionartcenter.org. The application deadline is April 14. There will be an opening night featuring the student artwork and an award ceremony to grant the Joan Brace scholarships on April 26.

According to Nicosia, the art center will likely also have sponsors that will donate additional scholarships that will be offered to students as well.

The OAC is also gearing up to hold more exhibitions this year with their next occurring in March in partnership with the Orion Township Public Library.

For those looking to get involved, the Art Center is always in need of volunteers especially for their two major downtown events, Dragon on the Lake and the Art and Flower Fair.