Orion Art Center hosts Lake Orion Flower & Art Fair May 21-22

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The 20th annual Flower & Art Fair is returning to the streets of downtown Lake Orion from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

In years prior, Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority had hosted the event. This year, the Flower & Art Fair is being held by the Orion Art Center and 360 Event Productions in partnership with the DDA.

“Word on the street, everyone is so excited that the Flower Fair is back. In Lake Orion, it’s been the rite of spring for 20 years and we all missed it last year and we’re happy to see it again,” said DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone.

Not only can visitors expect a wide array of local vendors, but they can also look forward to a variety of activities for both children and adults.

“It’s going to be safe. It’s going to be family-friendly. We’re going to have the right amount of spacing and we’re going to have something for everybody,” said Chair of the DDA Board Debbie Burgess.

Broadway Street from Shadbolt to Front Street and Flint Street from Anderson to Lapeer Street will be closed to motorists. Vendors will be stationed along these streets displaying and selling flowers, plants and decorative elements for lawns and home improvement ideas.

New this year is the Beer Garden, which will be located in the parking lot at Front and Anderson streets. In addition to the drinks available, there will also be food trucks, cornhole, games and live music from Athens Creek (1-4 p.m. Friday), Whiskey for Ransom (5-8 p.m. Friday), Just 3 Guitars (12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday) and Category 5 (4-8 p.m. Saturday).

The Orion Art Center will be holding on-site DIY projects as well, including a Succulent Search and Shop activity that will take place between noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Participants will receive a map of participating businesses where they will receive potted succulents at the retailers.

Once guests have collected all of their succulents, they will head back to the Orion Art Center’s DIY area to plant their succulents in a tin planter to take home.

To participate in the Succulent Search and Shop, visit www.flowerartfair.com to purchase a $25 pass.

“People can bring their families down. I’ve already heard moms talking with their little girls trying to get them into gardening, that this is something that they can do together,” Burgess said.

Additionally, the Orion Art Center will host walk-up garden-themed arts and crafts, including building and designing mini pallet signs or painting floral wine glasses. Take-home crafts will also be available in the form of DIY marbled terracotta pot art kits with soil and seeds, or pour painting kits.

Because this is an outside event, visitors will not be required to wear masks but are welcome to if they would like, said Julie Law, owner and president of 360 Event Productions. Hand sanitizing stations will also be posted throughout the downtown.

Parking for the event includes the Children’s Park parking lot, the municipal lot between the Orion Art Center and fire station on Anderson Street, the lot on Slater Street, the Lake Orion Community School’s Administration building and the lot on Elizabeth Street across from the Ehman Center.

LaLone also noted that visitors are able to access the downtown from the Paint Creek Trail.

“Lake Orion has been dressing up and getting ready for the Flower Fair and we have beautiful window art, we have flowers out, we have music Thursday night. Come down the night before, too, because we have music and it’s just so hopping down here, it’s so much fun. You can make a weekend of it,” said LaLone.