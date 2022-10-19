Orion Area Youth Assistance thanks everyone who supported Family Fun Fest

Orion Area Youth Assistance would like to thank the families who joined us on Sept. 21 at the CERC building for our first Family Fun Fest in more than two years.

We loved seeing the families spending time together and hearing the laughter and excitement of Lake Orion students enjoying so many free activities on a beautiful fall evening.

In addition, we would like to thank our event partner, Lake Orion Community Schools Enrichment Services, who makes planning and executing the Family Fun Fest so much fun for us!

We would also like to thank the local businesses who helped make the event a success including:

Carpen Farms petting zoo, Counelis Farm Bureau Agency, Culvers, GQT Oxford 7 Cinema, Graphic Takeover, LOHS Robotics Team 302, Gordon Smith, My Pic Photography, Oakland County Parks and Recreation, Oakland Township Fire Department, Orion Township Fire Department, Orion Township Public Library, Rainforest Café (Great Lakes Crossing), Sick Pizza, our DJ Abby Rennels from Paint Creek and Blanche Sims, and the many Lake Orion High School student volunteers who made the event possible.

Once again, we hope that everyone had a wonderful evening and look forward to seeing you all again.

Go Dragons!

Amber Kish, Caseworker

Orion Area Youth Assistance