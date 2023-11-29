Orion Area Parade Group will light up Lake Orion with annual parade on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

LAKE ORION — The holiday season may be the “Happiest Time of the Year” but the Orion Lighted Parade is certainly the most rockin’ holiday event, bringing thousands of spectators to Lake Orion to see Michigan’s largest lighted parade.

The Orion Area Parade Group’s “Christmas at the Movies” parade begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Village of Lake Orion.

“We are Michigan’s Biggest Lighted Christmas Parade,” said Bill Kokenos, president of the nonprofit parade group. “We would also like to announce that Lake Orion Village Council President Jerry Narsh is our Citizen of the Year. Lloyd and Kathy Coe, owners of Ed’s Broadway Gifts & Costumes, are the Special Grand Marshals.”

The parade features several marching bands, decorated floats, boy and girl scouts, dancers, first responder vehicles such as fire trucks and police cars, businesses, non-profits, school and community groups.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in a 20-foot-by-40-foot tent in the parking lot on the corner of Shadbolt and Broadway streets for free photos with the kids. Guests will also be treated to cookies, hot chocolate and a goodie bag for the kids.

“We are expecting a record number of entries in the parade, as well as record crowds this year.. This is a great time for everyone. Everyone who shows up loves the parade,” Kokenos said, adding the parade group hopes to top the 5,000-7,000 attendance mark that the parade usually draws.

Kokenos said there are at least 75 parade entries this year, plus costume characters that will walk the parade route, bringing the total participation to around 110 entries.

Golling Buick GMC General Manager John Cooper and radio personality Rockin’ Ronnie will once again be the Masters of Ceremonies. Golling Buick GMC sponsors the event and hosts the Holly Jolly Folly fundraiser the night before the parade, the signature fundraiser for the parade group.

“Funds raised through ticket sales, a silent auction and raffles helps fund the many costs the Orion Area Parade Group incurs to deliver a fun-filled lighted parade each year,” Kokenos said. “Tickets go very fast for this event so please plan ahead,” Kokenos said.

Visit the OAPG website for more information at www.orionlightedparade.com.

The parade departs from Blanche Sims Elementary and travels south down Florence Avenue, west on Flint Street then to Anderson Street to Front Street, then north on Broadway Street to Elizabeth Street and ends at the Ehman Center on Lapeer Street.

Attendees can line the parade route but should stay on the sidewalks and away from the moving vehicles, Kokenos said.