Orion Area Chamber of Commerce to honor 2023 Impact Awards winners on Dec. 7

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Impact Awards recipients, recognizing those individuals or organizations who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in Orion Township and make an impact on the well-being of the community.

The chamber will honor the 2023 Award winners at their Impact Awards Luncheon from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Paint Creek Country Club.

“We are extremely proud to recognize our extraordinary award recipients as they have made significant contributions to the Orion area community,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our Annual Impact Awards Luncheon celebrates the businesses and individuals that have gone above and beyond to create a strong, healthy, and vibrant community.”

The 2023 Impact Award recipients are:

· Business Person of the Year: Melisa Counelis, Counelis Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance. The Business Person of the Year runs a successful local business, reflects a commitment to social responsibility and exemplifies strong community and Chamber involvement while providing a positive social and/or economic impact in the Orion area.

· Entrepreneur of the Year: Jay Rice, The Gregor Private Indoor Golf & Club. The Entrepreneur of the Year is presented to a chamber member who is the founder, owner, CEO or president of a new business, demonstrating a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, creativity and determination.

· Economic Impact Award: Moceri Companies is being honored for making a positive economic impact in the Orion area, opportunities for advancing new local industries, revitalizing a sector of the community and a positive impact on living and working in the Orion Area.

· Community Beautification Award: Linda Moran, Polly Ann Trail manager, is being recognized for demonstrating excellence in practices to preserve, maintain and improve the attractiveness of the community.

· Youth Impact Award: Heidi Mercer, Lake Orion Community Schools, is being honored for a continued commitment to Orion’s youth.

· Rising Star Award: Hannah Mahoney, Red Lantern Dog Training. The Rising Star Award goes to an individual who is up-and-coming in the Orion business community.

· Ambassador of the Year: Cory Thomson, The Red Oak Refillery. The Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes a chamber ambassador who has gone above and beyond in supporting and promoting the chamber.

Tickets for the Impact Awards are available at www.orionareachamber.com. Pre-registration is required by Dec. 1. Cost is $60 for Chamber Members and $75 for Non-Members. Paint Creek Country Club is located at 2375 Stanton Road in Orion Township.

To support this event or for more information, contact Joyce Donaldson at 248-693-6300 or email joyce@orionareachamber.com.