Orion Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes 2023 Impact Award winners

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. – The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce honored its 2023 Impact Awards winners on Thursday, recognizing those individuals or organizations who have improved the quality of life in Orion Township and made an impact on the well-being of the community.

The chamber hosted the awards luncheon on Dec. 7 at Paint Creek Country Club.

“We are extremely proud to recognize our extraordinary award recipients as they have made significant contributions to the Orion area community,” said Joyce Donaldson, president and CEO of the chamber. “Our Annual Impact Awards luncheon celebrates the businesses and individuals that have gone above and beyond to create a strong, healthy and vibrant community.”

The 2023 Impact Award recipients are:

· Business Person of the Year: Melisa Counelis, Counelis Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance. The Business Person of the Year runs a successful local business, exemplifies strong community involvement and demonstrates a positive social and/or economic impact in the Orion area.

“Melisa goes above and beyond to support her community and she is passionate about mentoring and supporting women in business. She is always enthusiastic to support local events and programs and works tirelessly to enhance the community she loves, often involving her entire family,” said Bill Kokenos, who presented the award on behalf of Golling Buick GMC.

· Entrepreneur of the Year: Jay Rice, The Gregor Private Indoor Golf & Club. The Entrepreneur of the Year is presented to a chamber member who is the founder of a new business, demonstrating a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, perseverance, innovation and contributing to the future growth of the community.

“Jay’s unwavering dedication to each venture is reflected in the meticulous attention to detail evident the moment members walk in—an homage to historical private club traditions fused with the modern essence of indoor golf,” said Theresa Doan of Genisys Credit Union, who presented the award.

· Economic Impact Award: Moceri Companies was honored for making a positive economic impact in the Orion area by creating and retaining jobs, increasing revenue streams and for outstanding visionary revitalization efforts.

“Not just a homebuilder, Moceri is a community builder. They recognize the influence developments have in revitalizing neighborhoods and creating vibrant living spaces,” said Orion Township Trustee Julia Dalrymple, who presented the award on behalf of Orion Township.

· Community Beautification Award: Linda Moran, Polly Ann Trail manager, was recognized for demonstrating excellence in practices to preserve, maintain and improve the attractiveness of the community.

“Linda Moran has worked for the Polly Ann Trail management council since September of 2016. Once she discovered there was a job managing the Polly Ann Trail, she knew that was the job for her,” said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett who presented the award on behalf of the Orion Community Foundation. “With Linda’s hard work and dedication, the Polly Ann Trail was voted one of Pure Michigan’s Best of the Best in the inaugural class of 2018, and was established as a Pure Michigan Trail in 2019. To Linda, the Polly Trail is not her job, it is her passion!”

· Youth Impact Award: Heidi Mercer, Lake Orion Community Schools, was honored for making a significant impact in the lives and well-being of youth in the Orion community in the areas of entrepreneurship, education, health and wellness, above and beyond the scope of her expected responsibilities.

Mercer has been with Lake Orion schools for 27 years, first as a special education teacher, then assistant principal and then principal at Waldon Middle School. For the past 16 years she has been assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Lake Orion.

“I am sure that if you were to ask Heidi how she felt about having the opportunity to impact the educational and emotional well-being of every Lake Orion student, she would tell you it was an honor. But what an honor it is for us to have Heidi in this role, prioritizing our children and their unique educational, physical, and emotional needs. She truly cares about every student, not as a test score but as an individual,” said Donaldson, who presented the award on behalf of sponsors Corewell Health.

· Rising Star Award: Hannah Mahoney, Red Lantern Dog Training. The Rising Star Award goes to an individual who is up-and-coming in the Orion business community.

“In 2019 she opened her in-home dog training business, Red Lantern Dog Training. The name represents Hannah. Over the years, her business grew to the point that she needed to open a large brick and mortar training center and was thrilled to find a home for Red Lantern in Orion Township,” said Nicole Sterling, who presented the award on behalf of Dort Financial Credit Union.

· Ambassador of the Year: Cory Thompson, The Red Oak Refillery. The Ambassador of the Year Award recognizes a chamber ambassador who has gone above and beyond in supporting and promoting the chamber.

“Cory Thompson opened Red Oak Refillery in September of 2021. After several months of holding pop-up shops, she created a unique model of long-term partnerships with existing local businesses to afford her the necessary time to educate local communities about how the refillery benefits people and our planet,” said Adrian Schirr of Forum Health, who presented the award on behalf of the Chamber Leadership Team.

For more information on the Impact Awards or other chamber events, contact Joyce Donaldson at 248-693-6300 or email joyce@orionareachamber.com. Online: www.orionareachamber.com.