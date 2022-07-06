OAYA summer camp scholarships available

Kids who wish to attend summer camp can still apply for assistance through the Orion Area Youth Assistance (OAYA).

The OAYA offers scholarships for both day camps and overnight camps.

“We have already awarded almost $5,500 in scholarships for this summer but have some extra funds available since we didn’t have as many families able to attend camps for the past two years,” said Lisa Gdowski, OAYA administrative and scholarship coordinator.

Families who qualify can receive up to a $150 scholarship to help with camp registration costs and expenses.

The application link is available on the front page of the OAYA website, www.lakeorionyouthassistance.com.

To qualify, students must reside within Lake Orion Community Schools district boundaries. Students who attend Lake Orion schools but live outside of district boundaries will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

There are also household income threshholds, but the OAYA will take into account any extenuating circumstances when considering applications.

For more information, email OAYA@lok12.org or call 248-693-6878.

Orion Township and Village of Lake Orion governments, the Lake Orion Community School District and Oakland County Circuit Court – Family Divison are all OAYA program sponsors. — By Jim Newell