Mind power equals strength and improves your life!

Happy New Year!

Once again, we have turned our calendar pages to a new year.

This is traditionally a time where we plan on adding new activities or a new theme to our lives, adding, in a positive way, something that brings strength to our body, mind and spirit: which equals a stronger and better life.

Strength is more than what is found when using our physical muscles. Strength utilized through mind power has an effect on all the cells in our body.

Myrtle Fillmore, co-founder of Unity, tapped into this power and healed herself of tuberculosis by repeating over and over, “I am a child of God; therefore, I do not inherit illness.” Through Myrtle’s example, we learn using the power of our minds will improve and enhance our lives. This is how we grow to be the best person we can be!

Our bodies are our temples. They are the dwelling place for our spirit and soul in our lifetime. It’s our duty to take care of our temples, nurture them, feed them, bless them and love them.

It doesn’t matter where we are from, the color of our skin, how we identify, our age, or our financial status – the expectations for the care of our individual temples are the same.

Working on ourselves daily is a must to be the best we can be. Now is the time. As my mother often said; “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today!”

Yes, it’s work, but we are just the ones to do it! To have more or be more, it’s up to us to search and study to improve our lives. It’s not automatic and it doesn’t happen without us putting our awareness to it. Applying our best shows how worthy and grateful we are to be children of God.

Honestly, you can feel the grace in this space. There is a fine sense of peace that falls over you and you feel a wonderful connection to everything in God’s universe!

When you reach that sense of peace you wish everyone could be in that same wonderful space in their life. Your heart is so open you want everyone to be living in the flow of God. A place with little to no sorrows and a life filled with abundant blessings.

But the truth is, no matter how good our life is and how much we want others to experience a wonderful life, we can’t do the work for anyone else. The journey is a personal trip and one we all must seek out for ourselves. We each will do our trip our way. The choices we make will create what we go through.

In making our choices know there is no right or wrong way so don’t get held up by that idea. We each choose and do our best to find balance with our choices. Do your best not to judge how another lives, but encourage them and support them in making good choices. If we lead by example, we are doing our best to help another to create a better life.

Some of the strongest people I know were single moms raising children without the support of a father in their life. Others are those who have been in recovery groups and changed their lives.

We often hear stories about people who need God’s love and grace in their life. You may even know some who are weary, fearful, hopeless or lost. But, let us be reminded that there are many ways to find support if one is open to seeking it and then adding it to their life. It’s in the work that they find their strength.

It is my prayer that the positive words written here and in other positive literature are shared with others. It is important that we know we are God’s disciples. That we can all share God’s truth which is; it doesn’t matter what has or hasn’t happened in our life, it is just life and it can be changed. It’s important to know and share with others that the spark of God is always inside us. That spark never leaves us no matter what! Hearing this can really help people find strength.

Looking at the world today I am captivated by so many things that help me appreciate being able to share God’s positive and uplifting truths of life with you.

And, that truth is when we realize and call upon our own mind power, we activate the natural strength we need to do that which is ours to do! It is a piece of God’s goodness called upon from within. It’s a natural strength that has always been inside of you waiting for your mind to awaken to it.

Even when you ignore it, hate it or abuse it, it’s still there. When you decide to improve yourself, you ignite and awaken the “I Am” presence of the God energy that is living and working in and through you.

Hopefully you now have a new awareness and when you take a breath in you can feel your natural strength becoming stronger. It’s a strength that says, YES, I CAN!

Use your mind power to call upon your strength whenever you could use an improvement in your life.

Many blessings,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director & Prayer Chaplain at Unity of Lake Orion