Midas wants Orion residents to ‘Brake for Animals’ during pet rescue fundraiser

Midas auto repair in Lake Orion wants people to Brake for Animals and is hosting a month-long fundraiser to support Best Buddy Pet Rescue

For the entire month of March, customers who have their vehicles serviced at Midas Lake Orion should mention Best Buddy Pet Rescue and Midas will donate five percent of the sales back to the pet rescue.

“I am really passionate and determined to help these guys out,” said Kaitlin Nesbitt, manager at Midas.

All sales are included fundraiser – brakes, oil changes, tires, wiper blades, batteries, tune-ups, steering and suspension, alignments and other services, according to Nesbitt.

Best Buddy Pet Rescue has saved more than 4,000 cats and dogs since it was founded in 2008.

Midas has also released a Wish List – Purina Pro Plan Kitten Chicken and Egg Formula, Purina Kitten Chow Naturals, Tidy Cat Litter, Purina Pro Plan Adult Shredded Blend (chicken, lamb or rice) – and each customer who donates an item from the Wish List will receive one entry into a raffle.

Most of the animals come from shelters, but Best Buddy also takes in animals given over by owners. The pet rescue also assists with feral cats.

Best Buddy Pet Rescue is a 100 percent foster and volunteer-based program, with no paid employees. They rely 100 percent on donations from the public, and all funds go to running the rescue and caring for the animals.

For more information on Best Buddy Pet Rescue, visit www.bestbuddypetrescue.com or call 248-622-6097.

Midas Auto Repair is at 591 S. Lapeer Rd., and can be reached at 248-693-1488 for questions about the fundraiser and services.

– By Jim Newell