Memorial Day ceremony, 5k still scheduled for Monday

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

While some Memorial Day activities are still on hiatus, two other activities for people to honor veterans – those who have served and sacrificed – will still take place on Monday.

Veterans from VFW Post 334 will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at noon May 31 at the Orion Veterans Memorial, 532 S Broadway St. and will feature guest speakers and patriotic music.

“The keynote speaker will be Vito Pamploma, a Vietnam veteran and a businessman. He continues to be an active patriot. His book, Real Americans – Don’t Tread on Me, tells of his adventure involving the daughter of a friend… a newly hired border agent for Homeland Security, and together they took down a terrorist who worked to recruit local young men,” Orion Veterans Memorial Boardmember JoAnn Van Tassel said.

Pamploma spoke at the 2020 Memorial Day ceremony, which was recorded by ONTV.

“He is an excellent speaker who inspired those of us who were there when his talk was recorded,” said Van Tassel.

“The Veteran of the Year will be introduced and honored for his service to his country and to those who also served and to their memory,” Van Tassel said. “He is a special person who has also been dedicated to the upkeep of the Orion Veterans Memorial.”

The Memorial Day ceremony will also include the Honored Dead ceremony in remembrance of those men from Lake Orion who died in service to their country. A bell will be rung as each of their names is read.

“The Memorial is a lasting tribute to them. They gave all their tomorrows for our today,” Van Tassel said.

Orion Veterans Memorial 5k run/walk

The Orion Veterans 5th annual run/walk races begin at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day.

New for 2021 is the 5-Mile Distance race, which takes participants over the Van Tassel Pedestrian Bridge and along the new section of Paint Creek Trail pathway along Clarkston Road.

Registration and packet pickup is available Sunday, May 30 from Noon until 4 p.m. at Hanson’s Running Shop on the corner of Flint and Broadway streets in downtown Lake Orion.

Day of check-in begins at 8 a.m. at 20 Front Street. The 5-Mile race begins at 9 a.m. and the 5k Run/Walk starts at 9:15 a.m. Each participant receives an event dog tag at the finish.

A virtual category is also available for anyone who wants to support the event but does not want, or is unable, to participate in person.

Event proceeds support the long-term sustainability of the Orion Veteran’s Memorial.

Registration is available through orionveteransmemorial.com, oriontownship.org or eastsideracingcompany.com.

The wreath ceremony at Children’s Park honoring those lost at sea and the Memorial Day parade are canceled.

American Legion Post #233 members will still plant American Flags on the graves of veterans at Evergreen, Eastlawn and Square Lake cemeteries.