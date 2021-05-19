Memorial Day ceremony, 5k race still on schedule

Veterans from VFW Post 334 will host a Memorial Day ceremony beginning at noon May 31 at the Orion Veterans Memorial, 532 S Broadway St.

Orion Veterans Memorial Boardmember JoAnn Van Tassel notes that the time of the ceremony, which typically begins at 1 p.m. or later, is earlier this year.

The Orion Veterans Memorial 5th annual run/walk race begin at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day. New for 2021 is the 5-Mile Distance race, which will take participants over the Van Tassel Pedestrian Bridge and along the new section of Paint Creek Trail pathway along Clarkston Road.

Registration and packet pickup is available May 30 from Noon until 4 p.m. at Hanson’s Running Shop on the corner of Flint and Broadway streets in downtown Lake Orion.

Race day check-in begins at 8 a.m. at 20 Front Street. The 5-mile race begins at 9 a.m. and the 5k run/walk starts at 9:15 a.m. Each participant to receive an event dog tag at the finish.

A virtual category is also available for anyone who wants to support the event but does not want, or is unable, to participate in person.

Event proceeds support the long-term sustainability of the Orion Veteran’s Memorial. Registration is available through orionveteransmemorial.com, oriontownship.org or eastsideracingcompany.com.

The wreath ceremony at Children’s Park honoring those veterans lost at sea and the Memorial Day parade are canceled for this year.

American Legion Post 233 Commander Steve Hauxwell said he does not want to risk any COVID-19 exposure for large numbers of attendees at events this year.

“Next year, hopefully, we’ll be ready to go, but this year we want to be cautious,” Hauxwell said.

American Legion members will still plant American Flags on the graves of veterans at Evergreen, Eastlawn and Square Lake cemeteries. – J.N.