Make your life change your thoughts

Sometimes when I hear of the struggles people experience in their lives, I have already heard about someone else experiencing the same type of dynamics.

It puzzles me to know that while the players involved in each struggle are different, the challenges each face have similar dynamics. It’s as if an unknown energy is causing us to have the same type of experiences.

Anytime we experience chaos or struggles in our lives, we tend to feel like we are alone in the experience. We can find it very easy to believe our situations never happen to others or that they will never stop for us and go on endlessly. We might even ask the question, “Why me, God? Why is this happening to me?”

In living life as a spiritual journey, we are aware that God does not create our circumstances – we do. We do this through the thoughts and beliefs we hold in our conscious minds. We know that God is always good, but sometimes even holding the faith of this truth is difficult for us. It’s almost as if our emotions are hard wired to run the human experience until we find a counter-balance.

When you are using your spiritual journey as your counterbalance, you look at your own self-development. Your development comes through conscious awareness. As you see what is happening in the world, you ask yourself, “What part of this am I creating? How can I change the way I think about this chaos or these struggles to achieve the way I see myself living?”

Our thoughts are things, they have energy, they bring things to us.

It is important that we remember this and keep good thoughts and intentions in our minds. So even while you may be experiencing unpleasant things in your life, change your focus so you are only holding a vision of good in your consciousness.

See yourself after the chaos or struggle is over, being happy and filled with life. In your mind’s eye, hold the vision of yourself completely satisfied with your outcome. You can even choose to see yourself happier than you have ever been. You can also do this for your family, those with illness, pets, plants, our government and the world. Holding a positive attention around anything changes the energy around that issue. (This is a free and easy way to make changes. I like free, I like easy!)

After you have worked your way through times of struggle, by using your own goodness within, you’ll find that you have learned from the experience. You will have worked on yourself to the point of understanding your next step in life, and you will be a stronger person for it. We can learn how our own goodness is found through the life within us in this reading: “Then the Lord God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being.” Genesis: 2-7(NIV);

This is your good news! When you are under stress, worry, frustration, anger, concern or just very busy, check in with your breath. Are you remembering to take deep breaths and refill yourself with God’s energy or taking shallow breaths and holding yourself tight creating more grief for yourself?

Here is a little thought exercise you might find helpful when you want to change, what’s going on in your life. A little warning though – this practice may not feel comfortable at first because we have grown up in a time when compliments are rarely expressed. And, negative attention seems to be given the most attention. If you have noticed that, also note, the positive side of life has always existed. It’s inside ALL of us. Let’s find it and use it! Visualize in your mind’s eye. That’s how change happens!

Begin by acknowledging your own good as being right there inside of you, waiting for you to express it. When our life began, God breathed life into us. With each breath, we continue to breathe in God’s goodness. Breath equals God in us. There is no time in our lives when God is not living, moving and having His being active within us. It is okay for you to know your goodness, connect with your goodness and let that goodness flow out to others. Your life might be the way it is, but it can be changed to be what you make it.

Linda La Croix

