M-24 southbound traffic goes to single lane until June

The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed one of the two southbound lanes on M-24, leaving one lane open between Atwater and Goldengate streets.

The shift occurred on May 10 and is expected to remain in place for the next two weeks.

MDOT is working on extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting the lane widths and consolidating driveways, which is expected to increase motorist safety.

The closure is part of the $33 million rebuild and resurface of M-24. — M.K.