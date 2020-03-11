M-24 road project bid under review, no timetable set on start of construction

Utility prep work is still ongoing

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Well, at some point someone will fix the damn roads.

The M-24 road resurfacing and reconstruction project through the Orion and Oxford areas has a low bidder for the construction project.

However, because of the amount of the bid, the bid is now under review, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, which is charge of the M-24 project.

Dan’s Excavating of Shelby Township was the low bidder for the project at the Feb. 21 project bid opening.

“While Dan’s was the lowest bidder, the amount was higher than our engineers estimate and it has to go through a special review, therefore, the project has not yet been awarded, nor is there a schedule yet,” said Diane Cross, communications representative for MDOT’s Metro Region.

Dan’s Excavating was also the primary contractor for the M-24 road work through Orion Township and the south part of Lake Orion during 2016 construction project.

While Cross did not release the amount Dan’s Excavating bid on the project, MDOT plans to invest $29 million to reconstruct and resurface 4.7 miles of M-24, according to a news release from MDOT.

Construction was scheduled to start this spring and end in the fall.

“Currently, utility work is still going on to relocate utilities before our project begins. AT&T is still working on northbound (M-24) and the right lane is still closed from Ensley to Burdick. They expect to be done by mid-March. Consumers (Energy) will start when AT&T is finished and will also have lane closures on northbound and southbound (M-24) and expect to be finished by mid-April,” Cross said.

The project limits are from Goldengate Street in Orion Township north to Drahner Road. That section of M-24 will be resurfaced.

M-24 from Drahner Road to just north of Harriet Street in Oxford Township will be completely reconstructed. The Drahner Road intersection will also have resurfacing and repairs with lane closures expected.

The villages of Oxford and Lake Orion will also be affected during their respective portions of the project.

Last fall, multiple utility companies performed needed relocation work in anticipation of this project, which required continuous single-lane closures through downtown Oxford with other intermittent lane closures, MDOT reported.

Project work in the Orion area

Beginning in April or May, all curb and gutter in Lake Orion will be replaced, the asphalt surface milled and replaced, as well as intersection improvements at Indianwood, Axford, and Indian Lake.

A mid-block pedestrian crossing with flashers will be constructed at the Paint Creek bridge, according to MDOT.

During construction, one lane of traffic is expected to be open northbound and southbound through Orion Township and the Village of Lake Orion.

The safety benefits of the project include extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting lane widths, and consolidating driveways to increase motorist safety by reducing the number of crashes in this area, according to MDOT.

M-DOT has a project site at restorem24.info that will have project updates.

The Village of Oxford DDA also has a site dedicated to providing project updates, as well as information about traveling through downtown and downtown business promotions, at restorem-24.com.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority is working with area businesses and the Village of Lake Orion to provide project updates and create information on downtown promotions.

Check The Lake Orion Review each week, The Review website at lakeorionreview.com and the DDA website, downtownlakeorion.org, for regular updates.