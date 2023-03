Re: “Lake Orion DDA gets extension on proposed Lake Orion Lumber Yard property purchase,” March 1, 2023, Lake Orion Review.

This is a fantastic plan and certainly an improvement over the 150-plus apartments the previous developer was trying to put in.

The only concern I have, I do not see how you get all this done for $5 million. I would not want to see a development that is not completed, or looking for future monies to finish it.

Keep up the good work DDA.

Greg Rogers

Lake Orion