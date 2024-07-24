Wilfred Cortis, 75

Wilfred (Bill) Cortis, age 75, passed away peacefully in Durango, Colorado, on July 8, 2024.

He received exceptional care at McLaren Oakland Lake Orion Nursing and Rehabilitation and Junction Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke in 2020.

Bill was born August 19, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan to Wilfred and Marjorie Cortis. He was a stand-out student-athlete at Grosse Ile High School, played football and baseball at Wayne State University and earned a spot on the 1970 Detroit Lions preseason roster after completing his degree.

Always quick with a joke and a terrific cook, Bill was a devoted teammate, friend, father, coach, and husband; and worked as a wine importer, advertising salesman and raised horses in Lake Orion, Michigan.

Bill is survived by former wives Susan Peabody and Jill Cortis; daughters Kate Cortis (John Simpson) and Amelia Marjory; and grandsons Ryne and Dean Simpson.

No formal services will be held. His family invites you to celebrate the next Detroit Tigers or Lions win on his behalf.