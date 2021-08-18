‘Losing is not an option’ Lake Orion’s Pink Out night returns Oct. 1

It’s the one day that Dragon Stadium isn’t a sea of green and white, but a proud pack of supporters wearing pink to honor those who are battling cancer, cancer survivors and to remember those who have been lost to cancer.

The Lake Orion High School varsity football team hosts its annual Pink Out game on Oct. 1 when the Dragons will take on the Stoney Creek High School Cougars at Dragon Stadium.

The football players will wear special pink and green jerseys featuring the name of a cancer survivor or lost loved one during the game.

At the end of the game there will be a special ceremony, including the players and the survivors and/or family members, and jersey sponsors will then be presented with their jerseys.

Jerseys are $80 and can include the name of a loved one – such as “Grandma Lois” or “Uncle Carl” – who is currently battling cancer or who has battled cancer.

Individuals or corporate sponsorships are welcome, organizers said.

“LOsing Is Not An Option Beat Cancer” t-shirts are available. Long sleeve t-shirts are $15 and short sleeve t-shirts are $10.

The deadline to order Jerseys is Sept. 1. The deadline to order t-shirts is Sept. 20, though a limited supply of additional t-shirts may be available the day of the game.

Proceeds from the Pink Out game benefit Angels of Hope and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Pre-order link for jerseys and t-shirts: mixedpromotions.com/stores/LOPinkout.

Anyone with questions can email orders@mixedpromtions.com, or call 248-783-4099.

The 2021 Lake Orion “Pink-Out” Varsity Football Game is sponsored by the LO Football PEPP Club. – J.N.