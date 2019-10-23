LOPD Lt. Thelen receives citation for saving Lake Orion woman’s life

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lake Orion Police Department reserve Lt. Terry Thelen received a department citation for saving the life of a Lake Orion woman while he was investigating ordinance violations in May.

Police Chief Jerry Narsh praised Thelen’s persistence and professionalism during a presentation at the Lake Orion Village Council meeting on Oct. 14 in which Thelen was awarded a “Life Saving Citation.”

“The most important function of law enforcement, of course, is preserving and protecting life,” Narsh said. “The determined efforts and professional diligence of reserve Lt. Terence Thelen directly resulted in preventing further loss of life, and brings credit and praise to himself and the Lake Orion Police Department,” Narsh said.

Thelen, who is also one of the police department’s code enforcement officers, went to a home at 232 W. Shadbolt St. at 1:41 p.m. on May 28 to investigate a complaint about tall grass and weeds.

Thelen knocked on the front door but no one responded, Narsh said, adding that Thelen “noticed there was several months of mail stuffed in the mailbox and no one was responding to his knocking.”

“He wanted to speak with the homeowners…and was unable to locate anyone so he did what he always does and that’s take it a step farther,” Narsh said.

“Officer Thelen felt uneasy with the conditions and felt it could be the result of a medical issue and decided to knock on the rear door of the home to look for a resident. At the back door, Officer Thelen could see what appeared to be a deceased male inside on the floor by the door.”

Thelen radioed for additional officers and the Orion Township Fire Department. Upon entering the home, they found the body of Aaron Lee Aliff, 47.

Further investigation into the home led to the discovery of Aliff’s mother, Sharon Kay Aliff, 73, who was found alive but unconscious near the front door. Sharon Aliff appeared to have been in that location for several days and “was barely breathing,” Narsh said.

Aliff was transported to an area hospital where she was listed in critical, but stable, condition. She has since recovered.

“Sharon is doing well and residing in an assisted living environment, being cared for by family and close friends,” Narsh said.

According to an Oakland County Medical Examiner’s report, Aaron Aliff “died of natural causes as a result of a pre-existing medical condition.”

The LOPD had waited several months for the medical examiner’s and toxicology reports before being able to officially close the investigation. In addition to Sharon and Aaron Aliff, authorities also found a dog that had likely died of dehydration.

“It’s a difficult job to keep those property enforcement ordinances upheld. You have to use due diligence and have to be somewhat of an ambassador to your community, and code enforcement officer Thelen has performed admirably in that role,” Narsh said.

“It’s probably one of the most difficult days he’s ever served as a code enforcement officer.”