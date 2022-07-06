LOLive! summer concert series begins in downtown Lake Orion

Concerts to feature nationally touring performers

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority, along with music venue 20 Front Street, are hosting the annual LOLive! gazebo concert series beginning in July.

Concerts are every Wednesday and first Friday of the month in Children’s Park off of Broadway Street in downtown Lake Orion.

This year’s schedule is set to feature nationally touring acts, with credits ranging from the Billboard charts to television performances.

The concerts are all free to attend and guests can bring chairs or blankets and refreshments to the park. Alcohol is prohibited in village parks.

“Lake Orion is becoming nationally known as a live music destination, not only for southeast Michigan, but also the entire Midwest as artists travel to share their artistic gifts with a community that has a reputation for supporting live music,” said Allan Goetz, owner of 20 Front Street.

The LOLive! 2022 schedule:

July 6th – The Young Fables

July 13th – AJ Lee & Blue Summit

July 20th – The Arcadian Wild

July 27th – Golden Oak

August 3rd – The Brevet

August 5th – Jobe Fortner and Matt Bell

August 10th – Bee Taylor

August 17th – Dan Rodriguez

August 31st – Matt Hires

Concerts will take place weekly on Wednesdays and the first Fridays of July and August from 6:30-8 p.m..

“I am excited to see the response of downtown visitors when these nationally touring artists perform for us in Children’s Park. I hope music lovers from all over our region come to enjoy this summer’s LOLive! music series,” said Molly LaLone, executive director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority.