LOHS varsity cheer team takes 3rd at LO Invite

Lake Orion hosted the 27th annual LO Invite at Lake Orion High School on Saturday, giving the Dragons competitive cheer team the chance to go up against strong opponents that they will likely face in state competitions.

Back-to-back defending state champions Rochester Adams won varsity division one with a combined score of 785.68. Rochester High School placed second (782.14) and Lake Orion finished third overall with a score of 771.82.

Woodhaven (4th), Wyandotte (5th) and Romeo (6th) rounded out the division one scoring.

Competitive cheerleaders compete in three rounds. Round one is about motion placement and jumps. Round two is about precision and Round three is an open round, but most teams stunt and tumble during this round.

The Lake Orion varsity cheer team has made the state competition more than 20 years in row and looks to head back to states this year.

For the Dragons, competing in the Oakland Activities Association Red division makes for a very competitive season, but helps prepare them for the postseason. The Red division has some of the most competitive teams in the state, including Stoney Creek, Rochester and Rochester Adams.

Online: dragoncheerleading.wixsite.com/dragoncheerleading; facebook.com/LOCheerTeams.

See lakeorionreview.com for more photos.