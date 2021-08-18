LOHS pole vaulters finished first and second at the 17th annual Moon Vault competition on Aug. 6

Carlie Knebl and Bella Monterosso, seniors this fall at Lake Orion High School, placed first and second respectively in the 17-18 year old division at the 17th annual Moon Vault competition on Aug. 7 in Vermontville, Michigan.

Both athletes cleared 10 feet in the pole vault, with Knebl placing first with fewer misses, said Adam Russell, Lake Orion track and field assistant coach.

Cate Leonhard, a 2021 Lake Orion graduate, cleared a career best of 11-feet, 6-inches to finish in fourth place in the college and elite high school division.

Ian McCollum, an incoming sophomore this fall, cleared a personal best of 11 feet to finish sixth place in the 15-16 year old boys division.