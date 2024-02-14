LOHS boys basketball suffers back to back losses

Lake Orion High School’s varsity boys basketball got off to a slow start on the road against Troy High School, falling to the Colts 59-41.

Leading scorer for the Dragons was senior Quay Fly with 11 points.

The Dragons hosted Seaholm High School on Friday, falling to the Maples 37-28.

The Dragons are now 12-7 overall and 7-5 in the OAA White. Lake Orion is back in action at home on Thursday against Southfield A&T. — M.K.