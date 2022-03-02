LOHS athletes sign college letters of intent

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion High School held their winter athlete signing last week where 13 student-athletes signed letters of intent to play their respective sports at various colleges.

“Signing day is always a big day at Lake Orion High School and we’re so thrilled to be able to celebrate this with you,” said LOCS Athletic Director Chris Bell. “You know, these student-athletes are among an elite of high school student-athletes who actually get to go on and play college athletics.”

Coaches took turns introducing their athletes, giving a little bit of athletic and academic background and congratulating them individually.

Swimming

Haley Kornburger, head coach of the girls varsity swim and dive team introduced two athletes who will be going on to swim in college.

Frannie Turner signed her letter of intent to swim for Kalamazoo College. Turner plans to major in biology.

Lauren Valentine is heading to Case Western Reserve University where she plans on study biomedical engineering.

Wrestling

Ryder Smith was introduced by LOHS wrestling assistant coach Dennis Matthews. Smith signed to Northern Michigan University.

Soccer

Varsity girls soccer head coach Chris Corteg along with assistant coach Amanda Hutchinson were next to introduce two of their players.

Erica Fischer signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Albion College.

Sarah Hoensheid committed to Adrian College where she will be apart of their soccer program.

Volleyball

Tony Scavarda, head coach of the LOHS varsity volleyball team introduced two of his athletes.

Kayla Chan signed to play volleyball at Adrian College.

Lauren Peters is headed to Lawrence Tech University where she will join their volleyball team.

Basketball

Alden Ritt signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Grand Valley State University. Ritt was introduced by Jose Andrades, head coach of the LOHS boys varsity basketball team.

Track/Cross Country

William Houvener signed to join the track and cross country teams at Adrian College. Head coach of the boys track and cross country teams Stan Ford introduced Houvener.

Football

John Blackstock, head coach of the varsity football team, introduced four of the 13 signees.

Kyler Carson signed his letter of intent to play football at Hillsdale College.

Trevor Witt is headed to Saginaw Valley State University to join their football program.

CJ Witt signed to play football at Northern Michigan University.

Daniel Babcock signed to Northern Michigan University where he will join their football program.

“I say it every year: celebrate today; it’s an awesome day for you, it’s an awesome day for your family and friends but don’t let this table be the end point. Use it as a check point,” said Blackstock. “There’s many ups and downs that are ahead as a college athlete, hopefully more ups than downs, but continue to use this just as a steppingstone and a checkpoint not the end point of your career and your success.”