LOHS alumni earns All-Horizon League honors

Allison Sherman, a Lake Orion High School alumni and junior at the University of Detroit Mercy recently earned All-Horizon League honors for her contribution to the women’s cross country team and aiding in their fifth-place finish at the Horizon League cross country championships on Saturday.

The Titans team, which had been down to only five runners due to injuries, finished with 171 points on the 6k Northview Church Course in Carmel, Indiana.

Also earning honors is graduate senior Rebecca Arnold from Almont, Michigan. This marks just the eighth time in school history and the first since 2015 that the Titans have had two All-HL runners.

“What a great finish for us,” said Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Guy Murray. “We have had some challenges this year, but the group has been consistent at just getting their work in and it paid off. We got out and put ourselves in spots to give us a chance and really raced well to get one of our best team finishes in a while.”

Sherman herself took 14th in her career 6k-best of 23:32.

“Allison races tough and she did a great job despite not being 100 percent today,” said coach Murray. “She got out and really battled today for her second All-HL honor.” — M.K.