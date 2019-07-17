LOCS — School Bond Projects Update

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Lake Orion Review.

Lake Orion Community Schools is moving forward with the School Bond Proposal, approved by our community on Nov. 6, 2018, and audited and monitored by the State of Michigan Department of Treasury. This election was the district’s first successful bond election since 2002.

A huge and sincere thank you on behalf of all students and staff members for recognizing the importance of the $160 million Bond Proposal, and I look forward to sharing the projects as they unfold.

This Bond Proposal is a 10-year plan sold in three series, covering nearly all aspects and facilities in the district. The first series of bonds were sold earlier this year.

Significant portions of the proposal are scheduled for technology and safety and security, major issues that will touch every school.

The larger individual projects are a reconstruction of Blanche Sims Elementary, a new stand-alone Early Childhood Center and significant renovations at Webber Elementary and Community Education Resource Center.

The LOCS Bond projects in the first series (2019-21) kicked off in February 2019 with design teams for each of the projects, each including Board of Education trustees, parents and LOCS staff members.

The district website (lakeorionschools.org/bond) has a wealth of information on the projects including an interactive map that shows the initial capital improvement projects to be completed in the first series (2019-21).

The following projects are in process this summer:

Technology: New wireless access points and network infrastructure are being updated throughout the district. The LOCS Technology staff, based in the CERC building, is coordinating the effort.

Early Childhood Center: Designed in 2019, the facility will open in 2021. LOCS staff and design committee have toured other facilities and are now in the design stage.

Webber Elementary: Designed in 2019, a new wing, a new media center, STEM space, a reconstructed, secure office and a new traffic pattern will open in 2021.

Carpenter Elementary: Designed in 2019, a new bus loop, expanded classroom facilities, a reconstructed, secure office and additional STEM and working spaces for staff will be completed in 2021.

Orion Oaks Elementary: Designed in 2019, expanded classroom facilities, STEM space and a renovated, secure entrance will open in 2021.

Lake Orion High School: New LED lighting, extended learning spaces (Summer 2019)

STEM: The STEM committee is designing a workspace for every school, focused on the growing areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Furniture: Exploring options for appropriate modern school furniture to enhance current learning practices.

The bond projects are securing the future of Lake Orion Community Schools, updating the district for the next generation. Working with a professional architecture firm, GMB AE, the district is taking great care to make deliberate and productive decisions, with educational plans driving each design.

As a district, we’re eager to keep the community updated on the plans, with new information consistently added to the website page. Again, thank you for the interest and support.