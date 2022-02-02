LOCS school board officers remain the same after meeting

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met last Wednesday for their first meeting of the 2022 calendar year where they held their annual reorganization meeting. As is done every year, the full board openly cast their votes for board officer positions (president, vice president, treasurer and secretary). This year, board officer positions did not change.

The board began the meeting with the nomination of board president. Jim Weidman and Jake Singer both received nominations but upon voting, Weidman was reappointed president with a vote of 4-3. Bresett, Singer and Scott Taylor cast the three nay votes.

Filling the role of vice president is Birgit McQuiston, who was unanimously reappointed to the position with no other nominations being brought forward.

Steve Drakos was unanimously reappointed to the position of secretary, also with no other nominations presented.

Despite not expressing interest in the treasurer position, Singer agreed to continue in the role and was also unanimously reappointed.

Committee assignments did get a bit of a shake up starting with the Finance Committee which will consist of Drakos, Singer and Trustee Susan Flaherty with Weidman serving as an alternate.

The Policy Committee will remain intact with Flaherty, McQuiston and Trustee Scott Taylor continuing with their role.

The Superintendent Evaluation Committee also remained the same with Singer, Weidman and Flaherty being reappointed to the committee with Drakos filling in as an alternate.

The Lamp of Learning Committee will consist of Taylor, Drakos and Trustee Danielle Bresett.

The Curriculum Committee will keep the same members; Singer, McQuiston and Bresett.

Drakos, Bresett and McQuiston will make up the Board Self-Assessment Committee.

Individual roles include Singer to the Oakland Schools Budget Committee, McQuiston to the Oakland County School Board Association Government Relations Committee, Bresset to the Sexuality Education Advisory Committee, Singer to the Wellness Committee and Drakos to the Head Start Policy Committee.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the LOCS Administration Building, 315 N. Lapeer St.