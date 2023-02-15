LOCS School Board amends School of Choice resolution

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met last week and approved a resolution to their schools of choice enrollment percentages.

The board unanimously approved new language to the current SOC resolution. The new resolution was to authorize limited schools of choice enrollment with a target of 10 percent of the district population for the 2023-2024 school year in the following areas: Kindergarten through 8th grade with a target of 10 percent per building as space is available; Learning Options as space is available; and Dragon Virtual in grades 9 through 12 as space is available.

In November 2022, board members questioned the previous SOC resolution, which had a 10 percent per building SOC target, after Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett informed them that because enrollment was so fluid, it was not possible for them to execute that target.

At the time, two of the six elementary buildings were over that 10 percent per building target.

During their meeting on Jan. 11, the board discussed several alternatives to the resolution but didn’t feel comfortable with the options presented, saying that they were either not comprehensive enough or had language that members felt could potentially limit them down the road.

This new resolution will go into effect during the 2023-24 school year.