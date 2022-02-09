LOCS presents Blanche Sims plans to village officials

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion’s village council held a special meeting on Monday where Lake Orion Community Schools provided a presentation on the upcoming Blanche Sims Elementary project.

John Fitzgerald, LOCS Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance, Rick Arnett Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Wes Goodman Director of Operations along with representatives from GMB Architects and Frank Rewold and Sons were present for the meeting.

The Blanche Sims project is the largest piece of the district’s three series, $160 million bond and is expected to cost around $25.6 million, the original bond document shows. Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 and finish in the fall of 2023, only after the new building is complete will the old building be torn down.

The presentation served as an informational meeting where village officials were able to see the site plans as well as ask questions.

Officials discussed traffic flow, noting that currently, parents park their cars on the corners of Florence St. and Jackson St. to pick up and drop off their children at school.

District administration and architects believe that the planned extended drive leading up to the building will help pull some of that traffic off of those streets, alleviating some of those current issues.

Village council president Ken VanPortfliet also brought up the topic of Safe Routes To School, noting that it was something the village would be interested in working with the school district on.

The Blanche Sims project was presented in full to the LOCS Board of Education during their December meeting. That coverage can be found at www.lakeorionreview.com/gmb-architects-present-locs-bond-plans-for-new-blanche-sims-elementary. For more information on all bond-related district projects, visit the school’s website at www.lakeorionschools.org.