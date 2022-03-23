LOCS discusses middle school SEL program

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

During their March 9 meeting, Lake Orion Community Schools rounded out their Social Emotional Learning (SEL) presentations by providing the Board of Education with information on the program at the middle school level.

In recent months, LOCS administrators and staff have given presentations on the district’s SEL program across all grade levels Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Joining the board that evening was Director of Secondary Curriculum Drew Towlerton, as well as two of the three middle school principals: Dr. Dan Haas (Scripps) and Sarah Perry (Oakview).

One thing Lake Orion does differently is their middle school concept of team teaching, which is not one that is widely practiced throughout the state.

“The way we do middle level is different and it’s because it works,” Haas said. “It’s because it works. At the heart of that is that this social emotional learning component is there. It’s built-in, it’s part of what the middle-level true concept is. It’s all about getting to know the students, making relationships, making sure every student is truly known, that they know they have an advocate.”

The middle school concept in Lake Orion allows room for SEL growth via their anti-bully program, DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), availability of middle school behaviorists, daily STAR (Student Teacher Affective Relationships) classes and team teaching.

STAR class specifically is a key part in the SEL program and middle school concept as a whole in all three schools.

“You have to be able to have something built-in, and not just say you’re going to do it but make it a priority to build it into the schedule, where students are going to have a chance to build relationships with the adults they see every day,” Haas said. “It offers time for us to build in a lot of things throughout the day, specifically our SEL program.”

As has been mentioned when discussing SEL at both the elementary and high school levels, district middle schools are also utilizing the mySAEBRS ((Social, Academic, Emotional Behavior Risk Screener) screener. The computer-based screener is filled out by all students in grades six, seven and eight. The questions asked regard the students are feeling social, academically and emotionally.

“The data is used just to kind of get the pulse of how the students are doing and we can use that information for individuals but also for groups,” Perry said.

Students are administered the mySAEBRS screener three times a year.

“The importance of that is, as you know, middle schoolers, it could be how they’re feeling in just that moment, so we take a look at that data over time. If they’re identifying low socially, maybe they had a fight with their friend that day. That’s just one data point. So, when you take it three times a year, we are able to compare dips or increases in each of the areas as well,” said Perry.

Building specific programming like the Positivity Project and WEB program are also helpful tools in aiding the SEL program.

“We have things such as the Positivity Project and WEB programming which is both social emotional programming but also opportunities for our kids to demonstrate leadership and really be there to support each other,” Towlerton said. “You know how it is, kids can hear everything from adults but sometimes it’s the most impactful coming from peers and support groups there.”

Looking forward, the district is looking to improve upon their SEL programming, utilizing data and continued behaviorist collaboration, and additional collaboration with other grade levels and buildings to continue to support their students.

“We are really working hard this year and into next year to continue that behaviorist collaboration. That’s really important to us to use that position at the middle school to really work together and then to build programming in that supports our kids; as they’re ultimately leading up to Lake Orion High School,” Towlerton said. “We do a really great job in a K-12 continuum of all being Dragons and with that, in that light, realizing that a lot of the things that the elementary is using and the CASEL based framework and the mySAEBRS, of really doing that on a DK – 8 spectrum and then exploring what that looks like as a transition into high school. Just understanding that it’s not a one and done, that our kids change and grow, we get kids that are with us in the long haul and we want to make sure that we’re supporting them all the way through the best we can.”