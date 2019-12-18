LOCS Board of Education holds special meeting for superintendent search

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met on Dec. 11 for a special meeting to interview possible search firms to aid in the superintendent search process.

At their Nov. 20 meeting the board narrowed their options down to three firms: Ray and Associates, Michigan Association of School Boards and Michigan Leadership Institute.

Each firm was allotted one hour in which they would give a full presentation on the scope of their services, as well as any other information that may set them apart from the other firms, and answer any board member’s questions.

As the night progressed, it became clear that the variances between the search firms were few and far between.

Each had been involved in hundreds of superintendent searches and have been largely successful over the years.

Slight differences included: views on site visits, cost, whether or not the board would see all applications and outside information the board had received from other school districts regarding search firms.

Kicking the evening off with a presentation from Ray and Associates, Inc. was Michael Collins.

Next was Greg Sieszputowski to present on behalf of Michigan Association of School Boards. If chosen, Sieszputowski would not be the lead on the search. The lead would be Rod Green who was unable to attend the special meeting.

Last to be interviewed was John Silveri for Michigan Leadership Institute.

After all three firms had given their presentation and answered board questions, the board decided to take all of the information they had received and use the next week to mull the decision over.

The board is expected to make their final decision on which search firm they will contract with during their next meeting on Dec. 18.