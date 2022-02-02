LO varsity girls bowling take Oakland County Championship

The Lake Orion High School girls varsity bowling team won the program’s fourth Oakland County Championship in January. The tournament was held at North Cherry Hills Lanes in Clarkson on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, where 18 schools vied for the title of Oakland County Champions.

Lake Orion had two of the top 10 individual single-game scores and three of the top 10 three-game total pinfall scores.

Ella Terenzi had the top tournament score at 277 and was the Singles Champion. Faith Washington had the 10th highest score with a 200 game.

In the three-game total, Ella Terenzi was 2nd with 626, Kalie Harris was 6th with 538 and Faith Washington was 8th with 530.

The team qualifying round included three team games and four Baker Games with the top 16 teams being placed into the final eliminations.

In round one, Lake Orion competed against Bishop Foley, winning the round 338-214.

Round two ended with a Lake Orion victory against North Farmington, 373-279.

In the semifinals, Lake Orion narrowly defeated South Lyon 349-348. Paige Morris left the 2-1-10 washout in frame eight of game two and converted the Washout, a spare, with Kallie Harris and Faith Washington following with a strike and a spare in the 9th and 10th frames paving the way for the Dragon’s to secure the match by one pin.

In the final Championship round, Lake Orion defeated Mercy High School 342-301, to win the round and earn the title of Oakland County Champions. — M.K.