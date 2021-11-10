LO Rotary Ice Golf Challenge returns in 2022

Sponsorships, golf spots still open

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Icy water hazards, concrete fairways, elevator tee boxes, snowy roughs, un-manicured putting greens, frozen golfers: not a typical day on golf course.

But one that will help raise money for the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club’s community service projects while getting those golfers who cannot wait for Spring a chance to hit the fairways and greens.

The rotary club hosts its 8th Annual Ice Cup Challenge beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022.

Any business or person who would like to be a sponsor for the event can call Wayne Haney at Haney Farm Bureau at 248-464-5219, or email whaney@fbinsmi.com.

Teams that wish to register for the Ice Cup Challenge can also contact Haney at the same number and email, Haney said.

The Ice Cup is a 9-hole team scramble beginning at Green’s Park and meandering through downtown Lake Orion. Some of the holes for the Ice Cup Challenge are traditionally on Lake Orion and in Green’s park, with other holes winding through the streets and parks – including into local businesses.

The Ice Cup Challenge is the rotary club’s largest fundraising event. In February, the event raised more than $20,000 for local and international service projects.

The club’s goal is to make the 2022 event bigger and better than last year. The funds will support the Lake Orion Rotary Club’s service projects, which include Beds for Kids, aiding Lake Orion schools, the FISH Pantry and a hospital project in Cartagena, Colombia.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook pages: facebook.com/LakeOrionRotary and facebook.com/RotaryIceGolf.