LO boys bowling takes 5th in county tournament

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

On January 15, Lake Orion High School’s boys varsity bowling team competed in the 17th Annual Oakland County Boys Team/Singles Championship at Astro Lanes in Madison Heights. The Dragons finished in fifth place among the 18 competing schools.

The boys’ first match-up was against Waterford Kettering where they defeated the Captains 340 to 309.

Later, the Dragons faced Novi High School, losing their second match 298 to 347.

“They did more than I expected,” O’Neill said. “The boys are still evolving but they beat Waterford Kettering in the elimination match to go from ace to fifth and Waterford Kettering is a difficult team. They ran into trouble in the second elimination match so that’s where they got knocked out.”

Scoring for Lake Orion were Austin Pordon, Josh Dobbs, Alex Winemiller, Kris Tubbs, Ethan Whiting, Marty Pariseau and Jack Wade.

Led by head coach Dennis O’Neill, the boys team has been on the upswing over the past few years. In the past, the boys team has had a rough go, this year however, the team seems to be on an upswing, due in part, to O’Neill’s coaching.

“When we got up against a team like Farmington, North Farmington or Oxford, we miss because they’re more precise and consistent than our guys. So, that’s one of the things I’m working on with them,” O’Neill said.

Despite the competition, the Dragons are hoping to do well and possibly win in their matches against both Farmington high schools and Oxford. But the main goal for the team is to improve.

“My goal is to improve their game. I’ve got five seniors this year on the boys side and it will be the last time I get the chance to coach them and I would like to give them the tools that they can carry through life,” O’Neill said.

Part of O’Neill’s coaching involves technique and placement when in the action of bowling but also includes journaling after each bowl in order to learn from past matches and continue improving throughout the season and during the off season.

Some of the players to look for this season are co-captains Reese Colwell and Alex Winemiller.

Colwell specifically maintains the highest average on the team with a 202.6 bowling average.

The boys head to Astro Lanes Bowling to take on Birmingham at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.